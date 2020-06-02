Wiregrass Electric Cooperative acknowledged those who keep electrical service flowing to homes and businesses recently with a celebration of Alabama’s Lineman Appreciation Day.
“If your oven, TV, washing machine and air conditioner had power today, thank a lineworker,” said WEC CEO Les Moreland. “So much effort goes into installing and maintaining electrical lines. Lineworkers work at all hours of the day and in all types of conditions to provide our members with the essential resource of electricity.”
Alabama has recognized lineworkers for their tremendous contributions to society on the first Monday in June since 2014. State Sen. Donnie Chesteen of Geneva — then a state representative — and state Rep. Paul Lee of Dothan, both voted to pass the resolution that established the annual celebration.
“We take a lot of things for granted, and one of those is electricity,” Lee said. “We expect when we flip a switch that the light will come on. We forget that it happens because of lineworkers. That became evident during Hurricane Michael. We’re very fortunate to have Wiregrass Electric Cooperative and their lineworkers providing electricity for our residents.”
Chesteen added this is an opportunity to recognize those lineworkers for the jobs they do, especially when we’re hit with thunderstorms or tornadoes.
“These guys are always responding, always taking the time to ensure power is on for everybody,” he said.
Working around electricity inherently poses some hazards. Lineworkers embrace a culture of safety that considers all potential hazards at each job site. That culture also emphasizes vigilance for themselves and their fellow workers. These efforts happen during the typical work day and in emergency situations. Lineworkers also skillfully work with personal protective equipment that can be bulky or heavy, which is especially challenging during hot summer days.
