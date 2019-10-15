After a special appearance altered the original lineup, the Wiregrass Fields of Faith event returns to its roots Wednesday with a focus on student leadership.
The annual event, which the Wiregrass Fellowship of Christian Athletes organizes, features Christian-based messages and music annually at Northcutt Field. While University of Louisiana-Monroe football chaplain Aaron Dickinson serves as the keynote speaker, Wiregrass FCA area coordinator Mike Phares said student leaders will be featured prominently during the event.
“Last year we got a little away from that. Rich Wingo got Rick Burgess to come along, and we had another NFL guy there (Bill Searcey),” Phares said. “It didn’t fulfill the peer-to-peer focus. This year, six or seven students will be speaking.”
Additionally area students will be serving in various roles, including preparing food and cleaning up after the event. Phares said the Wiregrass Fields of Faith event encourages students to develop leadership skills, which sharpens their faith.
“(God) will bless them if they commit to living out their faith while young. They’ll avoid addictions and regret,” he said. “Great revivals are usually student-led. King Josiah (of Judah) was 9 or 10 years old, and he found the scrolls (of God’s word) and led the nation in revival.”
The event features free hamburgers and hot dogs beginning at 5:45 p.m. Music and speakers follow at 6:15 p.m.
Dickinson, who served as a minister in the Dothan for several years, will speak after the student testimonies conclude.
“His testimony is incredible. He was the product of an unwanted teenage pregnancy,” Phares said. “Aaron was basically raised by his grandmother. He’s had to overcome a lot of obstacles in his life.”
In recent years the Fields of Faith has attracted crowds that have topped 2,000 people.
