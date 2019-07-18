The tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday July 19 and ends at midnight on Sunday, July 21.
Shoppers can purchase clothing, computers, books and other items without paying state sales tax. However, local sales tax may apply.
Here’s the list. Some things that are included might surprise you, including diapers.
For more, visit AL.com.
