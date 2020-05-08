The following is a summary of Alabama’s Safer-At-Home guidelines announced by the governor’s office Friday that will go into effect on Monday, May, 11:
NEW UPDATES:
NON-WORK GATHERINGS
Removing 10 person limit. Still required to maintain 6 feet of distance between persons not from same household
RESTAURANTS, BARS AND BREWERIES
May open with limited table seating, 6 feet between tables and subject to additional sanitation rules and guidelines
ATHLETIC FACILITIES (SUCH AS FITNESS CENTERS AND COMMERCIAL GYMS)
Athletic facilities may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines. Specified athletic activities are still not allowed
CLOSE-CONTACT SERVICE PROVIDERS
Close-contact service providers (such as barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo services) may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
BEACHES
Open with no limit on gatherings. Must maintain 6 feet of separation
WHAT’S STAYING THE SAME:
INDIVIDUALS
Encouraged to stay home and follow good sanitation practices
EMPLOYERS
Businesses may open subject to sanitation and social-distancing guidelines; certain higher-risk businesses and activities remain closed
RETAIL STORES
All retail stores open subject to 50% occupancy rate, social-distancing, and sanitation rules
ENTERTAINMENT VENUES (SUCH AS NIGHT CLUBS, THEATERS, BOWLING ALLEYS)
Still closed
MEDICAL PROCEDURES
Allowed unless prohibited in the future by the State Health Officer to preserve resources necessary to diagnose and treat COVID-19; providers must follow COVID-19-related rules and guidance from state regulatory boards or public health authorities
SENIOR CITIZEN CENTERS
Regular programming still suspended except meals still available through curbside pick-up or delivery
EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS
Still closed to in-person instruction (except for daytime special activities programs)
CHILD DAY CARE FACILITIES
Still must not allow 12 or more children in a room
HOSPITALS AND NURSING HOMES
Still must implement policies to restrict visitation
