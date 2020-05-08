Downtown Dothan during COVID-19

With the updated safer-at-home guidelines starting Monday, places like Foster Street in downtown Dothan should see activity unlike this scene during April when businesses were closed.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

The following is a summary of Alabama’s Safer-At-Home guidelines announced by the governor’s office Friday that will go into effect on Monday, May, 11:

NEW UPDATES:

NON-WORK GATHERINGS

Removing 10 person limit. Still required to maintain 6 feet of distance between persons not from same household

RESTAURANTS, BARS AND BREWERIES

May open with limited table seating, 6 feet between tables and subject to additional sanitation rules and guidelines

ATHLETIC FACILITIES (SUCH AS FITNESS CENTERS AND COMMERCIAL GYMS)

Athletic facilities may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines. Specified athletic activities are still not allowed

CLOSE-CONTACT SERVICE PROVIDERS

Close-contact service providers (such as barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo services) may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines

BEACHES

Open with no limit on gatherings. Must maintain 6 feet of separation

WHAT’S STAYING THE SAME:

INDIVIDUALS

Encouraged to stay home and follow good sanitation practices

EMPLOYERS

Businesses may open subject to sanitation and social-distancing guidelines; certain higher-risk businesses and activities remain closed

RETAIL STORES

All retail stores open subject to 50% occupancy rate, social-distancing, and sanitation rules

ENTERTAINMENT VENUES (SUCH AS NIGHT CLUBS, THEATERS, BOWLING ALLEYS)

Still closed

MEDICAL PROCEDURES

Allowed unless prohibited in the future by the State Health Officer to preserve resources necessary to diagnose and treat COVID-19; providers must follow COVID-19-related rules and guidance from state regulatory boards or public health authorities

SENIOR CITIZEN CENTERS

Regular programming still suspended except meals still available through curbside pick-up or delivery

EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS

Still closed to in-person instruction (except for daytime special activities programs)

CHILD DAY CARE FACILITIES

Still must not allow 12 or more children in a room

HOSPITALS AND NURSING HOMES

Still must implement policies to restrict visitation

