Scattered rain across Alabama hasn't been enough to ease the wildfire threat, and the Wiregrass remains one of the driest areas in the state.
However, finally, there is a hope of rain early next week.
The forecast shows temperatures in the upper 80s will provide some relief from the recent record highs over the weekend, and the best chance of rain is Tuesday evening with forecasts ranging between 40 and 50 percent.
The Alabama Forestry Commission says all 67 counties remain under a fire alert that was first issued last month.
The agency's website says four active wildfires involving 50 acres were burning Friday, and 16 more fires were contained or controlled.
Wiregrass firefighters have been battling fires this week, including at least one grass fire Friday, five separate brush fires in Geneva County south of Slocomb on Thursday, and another blaze near Gordon, which involved a propane tank.
State fire crews have responded to more than 173 wildfires that burned more than 1,800 acres of land this month. That includes a 365-acre fire in Sumter County and a 122-acre fire in Shelby County.
Dry conditions spread rapidly across the state last month because of a lack of rainfall and record high temperatures. The state says it recorded 472 blazes that burned more than 6,000 acres in September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.