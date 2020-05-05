Southeast Health announced Tuesday Drew Williamsen, MHA, CHC, as compliance officer.
Williamsen is certified in healthcare corporate compliance, and comes to Dothan with more than 10 years of healthcare experience in compliance. He formerly served as corporate compliance officer and privacy and risk officer at the Toledo Clinic in Toledo, Ohio. The Toledo Clinic has more than 175 physicians and 60 advanced practice providers in approximately 60 locations across the state.
Williamsen received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication from the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah, and earned his Master’s Degree in Healthcare Administration from Oklahoma State University, Tulsa, Oklahoma. He also achieved a Master's Certificate in Healthcare Corporate Compliance from George Washington University, Washington, D.C.
He and his wife have four children. When he is not working, the Wiliamsen family enjoy trips to beach.
