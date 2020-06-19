Event thought the 2020 WIRED Week was canceled due to COVID-19, the Dothan-based ministry is hosting a merchandise tent sale June 22-27 — the week the annual missions event had been planned.
The tent sale will be from noon until 6 p.m. each day. The sale will be set up outside the front door of Eagle Eye Outfitters, located at 3535 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan.
The tent sale will offer all previous year WIRED merchandise at discounted rates in order to generate much needed revenue to fund the ministry for the remainder of 2020 as plans are prepared for 2021. In addition, donations will be accepted at the tent sale or online by visiting wiredministries.com and looking for the “Donate” button.
WIRED Ministries hosted the first weekly missions camp in the Wiregrass in 2008. Since then, approximately 12,000 teens and adults have participated in this annual summer camp created to unite, serve and disciple through an intensive week of community service, missions, Bible study and corporate worship. Over 500,000 volunteer hours have been completed during WIRED camps in the Wiregrass area.
Plans for WIRED 2021 are scheduled for June 20-25, 2021.
