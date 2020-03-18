Calls from residents worried by the coronavirus outbreak have increased at the Wiregrass 2-1-1 call center as the number of cases identified across the state climb.
“We are already seeing an increase in calls related to the coronavirus,” said Wiregrass 2-1-1 Executive Director David Duke. “Our call specialists are providing information regarding coronavirus symptoms, criteria for coronavirus testing and the importance of checking with their health care provider regarding possibly having symptoms over the phone before just showing up at their doctor’s office or local emergency room.”
According to Duke, the information provided to 2-1-1 is provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“Right now, we don’t have testing sites available in the Wiregrass area, but once a site is established we will be notified and residents can call 2-1-1 for that latest update as well,” Duke said.
The Wiregrass 2-1-1 call center opened 12 years ago to serve seven counties — Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston — in southeastern Alabama.
Providing resource information on the coronavirus is one of the main functions of Wiregrass 2-1-1, but there are many topics call specialists can assist a caller with during this State of Emergency.
“Schools are closed and we are spreading the word to our callers about current food programs available that are feeding students at this time,” Duke said. “Several callers are worried about lack of pay or no pay at this time due to the coronavirus, so as we receive those calls we are informing those callers about the many resources available such as rent assistance and utility assistance programs. It is our job to keep the community informed on all available resources and we take that very seriously. Remember, 2-1-1 is just a call away. If you can’t call, you can always go to our Facebook page at Wiregrass 2-1-1 the latest information will also be available on this page as well as resource links.”
The mission of Wiregrass 2-1-1 is to collaborate, inform and connect the Wiregrass to build a stronger community.
