As Alabama set a single-day high of 1,129 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, the Wiregrass area reported 52 new cases, pushing the total cases in the eight-county area to more than 2,000, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health
On ADPH’s daily tracking dashboard, Houston County, the area’s largest county, posted only one new case, raising its total to 373, and Coffee County recorded no new cases, remaining at 326 cases. Pike County continued to lead the area with 378 cases, an increase of five from Wednesday. Reports for other Wiregrass counties include: Barbour, 303 (+16); Covington, 270 (+16); Dale, 216 (+7); Henry, 128 (+5); and Geneva County, 55 (+2).
The Wiregrass area’s total 2,049 cases represent just more than 6% of the state’s 32,753 cases, ADPH reports. To date, just more than 369,000 tests have been performed across the state, including 23,090 in southeast Alabama. Montgomery County still has the state’s highest total case count at 3,467.
State health officials have also recorded 17 deaths in the Wiregrass. Houston, Henry and Pike counties have reported four each, Covington three (down one from the previous day), and Barbour and Coffee one each. Statewide, 880 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.
Similar to other states, ADPH data is tied to the county of residence for each patient, and no one from out-of-state is included in the COVID statistics even if tests or care is provided in Alabama.
On Thursday, Southeast Health’s digital dashboard reported 226 confirmed cases among the 3,964 tests performed since the pandemic started. The hospital has discharged 154 COVID-19 patients and is treating 18. The medical facility has reported 28 coronavirus-related deaths.
Flowers Hospital does not post updated statistics on its website.
