Wiregrass churches unite to spread the good news of better health during ‘No Menthol Sunday’

Several Wiregrass churches are at the forefront of a national campaign to educate members about the deadly danger of cigarette and tobacco use.
Wiregrass churches are joining with the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center to speak in one voice to stem tobacco related death and illness during “No Menthol Sunday” this weekend. Congregations on Sunday are encouraged to take time during their services to discuss the dangers of cigarette and tobacco use.
Churches may sign up for free at go.uab.edu/nomentholsunday2020 where they will receive notes, fact sheets and fliers to share with members. More than 75 churches around the state participated last year.
Elder William Brown, district superintendent of the Southwest Region of Church of God in Christ, called his participation in the campaign a natural extension of his minority to the mind, body and spirit. Each element is related, as the body itself is considered a temple, Brown explained.
“I’m concerned about those persons that are smoking and making themselves even more susceptible to this coronavirus,” Brown said, citing the warnings of health officials that smoking could magnify the damaging effects of the virus on the respiratory system. “And I want people to do their best to keep their holy temple where it is pleasing to God.”
Brown plans to incorporate the information in his sermons on Sunday.
Brown oversees several churches in the state and personally pastors two churches in the Wiregrass, Living Waters Church of God In Christ in Hartford and Dothan Tabernacle Church of God In Christ.
The deadly consequences of tobacco are magnified among African Americans, said officials with the National African American Tobacco Prevention Network, the national coordinator for No Menthol Sunday.
Tobacco use is a major contributor to the three leading causes of death among African Americans — heart disease, cancer and stroke. Smoking also increases the likelihood of diabetes, the fourth leading cause of death among African Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Tobacco causes cancer, heart disease and other chronic diseases that kill African Americans at an alarming rate,” explained Claudia Hardy, program director of the Office of Community Outreach and Engagement at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. “Participation is free, and our office is providing the resources in lots of different ways. Just a simple message from church leaders on this day could make a huge difference in these communities.”
This year presents a unique challenge as all activity is virtual — either on the phone through text message, on radio or through social media. Still, organizers continue the campaign to empower churches to spread the important message.
The Oneal Comprehensive Cancer Center has mobilized its Community Health Advisors throughout the state to contact churches, large and small, and provide them with the resources they need to encourage members to quit the deadly habit.
“The power of the pulpit is great, and we are asking pastors to add an additional message of good health on May 17,” Hardy said.
The campaign is called “No Menthol Sunday,” to note the prevalence of marketing of menthol flavored cigarettes in African American communities. African American adults have the highest percentage of menthol cigarette use compared to other racial and ethnic groups, according to the CDC.
Additionally, officials believe that menthol in cigarettes make harmful chemicals more easily absorbed in the body because the added flavor makes it easier to inhale cigarette smoke.
Pastor Horace M. Freeman II of Manna From On High Christian Fellowship Church in Dothan is also a participating in the No Menthol Sunday initiative.
He underscored Brown’s reason for his participation, saying that God wants his people to protect their bodies.
“There are some things that we abstain from to keep this temple a place that is holy and place where the Holy Spirit will dwell from time to time,” Freeman said. “We are a tripartite being body, spirit and soul. While we are living in this body, on a temporary term, there are things that we want to do to preserve this body. That’s what the Lord would want from us.”
