The number of COVID-19-related cases at Dothan’s two hospitals reached 83 on Monday, and the positive test results in Southeast Alabama counties passed 150, according to area and state health reports.
The reports from the Joint Information Center and Southeast Health highlight the most recent COVID-19 data from the healthcare facilities and show a combined increase of 17 confirmed cases since Friday.
Southeast Health’s revised data, which also reflects updates from the hospital’s website Monday afternoon, shows 68 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 22 confirmed inpatients who have been discharged, 26 tests pending (including 19 inpatients awaiting results), and 232 negative results. The medical center has also reported 10 deaths, and 326 tests have been performed by the medical center.
Dothan’s Flowers Hospital reports it has 15 confirmed positive cases and 10 test results pending. The hospital has performed 189 tests. All of Flowers data comes via the JIC.
As area communities and businesses continue to support frontline workers, Southeast Health announced that Jimmy Rane, founder and CEO of Great Southern in Abbeville, is working with the Southeast Health Foundation to provide a Chick-fil-A meal to every hospital team member. The meals will be distributed on a staggered schedule beginning Tuesday and continuing through Friday. The schedule will ensure social distancing.
Additionally, Dothan businessman and city school board chairman Mike Schmitz is paying for 1,000 meals for current and retired Dothan City School personnel. The meals this week, 200 per day, will be prepared daily daily by a different locally-owned restaurant — Atlanta Bread Company, Stix and Cones, The Cellar, Rock and Roll Sushi, and Hots Deli.
This past weekend, Dothan first responders, including police, fire fighters, paramedics and ambulance personnel, honored frontline works at both Dothan hospitals with a social distancing parade that visiting both facilities.
As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, ADPH reported 3,803 confirmed cases statewide and 29,140 tests performed. The state also reports 103 coronavirus-related deaths, including 62 where the cause of death has been directly identified with COVID-19.
In the Wiregrass, only two counties, Barbour and Henry, reported new data to ADPH. Here is information on ADPH’s website: Houston, 47; Coffee, 36; Pike, 21; Covington 13; Henry, 13; Dale, 12; Barbour, nine; and Geneva, one. The eight counties have performed 1,348 tests, according to ADPH.
The ADPH uses a patient’s county of residence as where it reports a test results. Additionally, out-of-state residents are not included in the state’s data totals.
The 10 coronavirus-related deaths in the Wiregrass have all been reported in Houston County.
Jefferson County continues to lead all counties with 617 confirmed cases. Following Jefferson with 100 or more cases are: Mobile-491; Lee-250; Shelby-230; Chambers-212; Madison-188; Montgomery-149; Tuscaloosa-120; Tallapoosa-107; and Marshall-103.
