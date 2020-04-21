Although Coffee County reported its first coronavirus-related death on Tuesday, the Wiregrass area’s death toll remained at 12 when state health officials removed a previously recorded Covington County death from it COVID-19 tracking dashboard.
“It is with deep regret that we notify you that we have received notice that a death has occurred in Coffee County in a person who tested positive for COVID-19,” Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown said in a news release.
“At this time, ADPH (Alabama Department of Public Health) has not confirmed that the actual cause of death was due to COVID-19, only that it was COVID-19 related. ADPH is working to investigate to determine whether COVID-19 was the primary cause of death.”
No other information concerning the death was released.
Houston County is only other southeast Alabama county to report COVID-19 related deaths. Southeast Health has announced earlier that 11 patients have died at its facility.
In addition, on Tuesday, Southeast Health reported its positive COVID-19 tests results at 85, and it has 32 test results pending, including 20 inpatients. The hospital has discharged 37 patients who were being treated for the virus. To date, 423 patients have been tested, including 305 negative test results.
Dothan’s Flowers Hospital did not report updated information on Tuesday, but on Monday it had 21 confirmed positive cases and 3 test results pending. The hospital has performed 276 tests. No COVID-related deaths have been announced by Flowers.
As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, the ADPH said the confirmed cases statewide reached 5,269 and approximately 48,387 tests have been performed. Since mid-March, there have been 699 hospitalizations statewide.
ADPH has reported 180 deaths, including 144 where the cause of death has been directly identified with COVID-19.
Houston still leads all Wiregrass counties with 72 confirmed cases. Other positive test results include: Coffee County (68), Pike County (46), Covington County (26), Barbour County (28), Dale County (21), Henry County (19), and Geneva (4). ADPH records show the counties have performed 2,239 tests.
For the first time since ADPH started tracking COVID-19 confirmed cases, Jefferson County does not lead all counties with a number of cases, On Tuesday, Mobile County reported 710 cases and Jefferson County had 698. Other state counties with more than 100 cases are: Lee (319); Shelby (273); Chambers (258); Montgomery (245); Madison (202); Tallapoosa (217); Marshall (184); Tuscaloosa (157); and Etowah (105).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.