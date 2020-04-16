After weeks of waiting, additional mobile COVID-19 testing sites are operating across the Wiregrass area and more locations are expected soon, according to a state health official.
As of Thursday, mobile testing sites are available in Houston, Coffee, Henry and Barbour counties, said Corey Kirkland, the southeastern district administrator for the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The locations rotate between counties weekly and tests are administered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“When the testing site was held in Houston County, we tested roughly 78 people,” Kirkland said. “At this time, we have tested 55 people in Barbour County, 48 in Coffee County, and 19 in Henry County.”
ADPH is currently working on establishing testing sites in Dale, Geneva and Crenshaw counties.
According to Kirkland, state officials are reviewing the best options to establish additional testing sites.
“Right now we are looking at numbers to see if it would be best to establish a centralized location for multiple counties or setting up sites in individual counties,” said Kirkland, who oversees 10 southeastern Alabama counties.
“I believe with the numbers showing up for testing, we are doing pretty good with available tests. However, we need people to remember the testing is for those showing symptoms. Those criteria may change if the number of tests available increases down the road, but for now, testing is for those who are symptomatic.”
Individuals tested by ADPH typically receive test results in a 48-hour time frame.
For someone who is experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms, a call to 334-792-9070 will put them in touch with an ADPH representative who can identify open testing sites.
As of 4:15 p.m. Thursday, ADPH reported 4,345 confirmed cases statewide and 36,363 tests performed. There have been 553 hospitalizations statewide since mid-March.
There have been 133 coronavirus-related deaths statewide, including 82 where the cause of death has been directly identified with COVID-19. The ADPH lists Houston County with three reported deaths. No other southeast Alabama counties have reported a death.
The ADPH uses a patient’s county of residence as where it reports a test result. Additionally, out-of-state residents are not included in the state’s data totals.
ADPH data shows Houston County continues to lead all Wiregrass areas with 57 confirmed cases. Other positive results include: Coffee County (47), Pike County (27), Covington County (18), Henry County (15), Dale County (14), Barbour County (14) and Geneva (2). ADPH records show the counties have performed 1,683 tests, although some tests done at private labs are likely missing from the total.
Southeast Health, reports its positive COVID-19 tests results at 69, and it has 23 test results pending, including 22 inpatients. The hospital has discharged 29 patients who were being treated for the virus. To date, 359 patients have been tested, including 257 negative test results. The hospital also reports 10 coronavirus-related deaths.
Dothan’s Flowers Hospital reported on Wednesday it had 11 confirmed positive cases and 17 test results pending. The hospital has performed 230 tests. No coronavirus-deaths have been announced at the medical facility. Flowers' data comes via the local Joint Information Center.
Jefferson County continues to lead all counties with 634 confirmed cases. Following Jefferson with 100 or more cases are: Mobile-577; Lee-292; Shelby-243; Chambers-231; Madison-198; Montgomery-197; Tallapoosa-158; Tuscaloosa-132; and Marshall-114.
Alabama’s stay-at-home order is scheduled to remain in effect until April 30.
