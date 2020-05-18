Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Wiregrass have increased by 133 since last Monday, pushing the total of positive test results to just under 700, according to data compiled by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The 681 cases reported in southeast Alabama represent around 5.6% of the state’s 12,086. The cases statewide jumped by more than 2,000 during the same period, ADPH data shows.
Additionally, in the seven-day period, the positive COVID-19 test results at Dothan’s two hospitals increased by 29, including 17 at Southeast Health and 12 at Flowers Hospital.
Last week, Alabama eased restrictions on several types of businesses, including dine-in restaurants, bars, salons and gyms in a second phase of opening the state’s economy, which Gov. Kay Ivey said would provide additional opportunities for people to go back to work. Many of the cleared businesses opened with new rules, including crowd limits and cleaning requirements.
The state also lifted bans on non-work gatherings of 10 or more people. The change allows churches, if they choose, to resume in-person services. Several area churches held services on Sunday.
Theaters, bowling alleys, and other entertainment venues remain closed.
As of Monday at 5 p.m., 12,086 state residents had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. And, 489 residents have died from the illness, according to ADPH’s online dashboard. Since mid-March, there have been 1,416 hospitalizations across the state, and ADPH has recorded 157,123 being performed.
In addition to its positive cases, Southeast Health reported it has tested 949 patients, including 824 who received negative test results. The hospital had three pending test results, but none for inpatients. Since testing started, 73 positive-tested patients who were admitted have been discharged, and 18 deaths have been recorded.
Flowers reported it had 70 confirmed positive cases and 18 test results pending. The hospital has performed 775 tests, and no COVID-related deaths have been announced.
Coffee leads all Wiregrass counties with 171 confirmed cases. Other positive test results include: Houston County (137), Pike County (107), Barbour County (85), Dale County (61), Covington County (58), Henry County (40), and Geneva (22).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.