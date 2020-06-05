Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS EASTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE...FLORIDA BIG BEND... SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA **IMPACTS WILL EXTEND WELL EAST OF THE CENTER OF CRISTOBAL** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A STORM SURGE WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR COASTAL DIXIE, COASTAL FRANKLIN, COASTAL JEFFERSON, COASTAL TAYLOR, AND COASTAL WAKULLA * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A STORM SURGE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR COASTAL DIXIE, COASTAL FRANKLIN, COASTAL JEFFERSON, COASTAL TAYLOR, AND COASTAL WAKULLA * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 750 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF PANAMA CITY OR ABOUT 740 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF APALACHICOLA - 20.0N 89.9W - STORM INTENSITY 35 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH OR 360 DEGREES AT 12 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ CRISTOBAL IS EXPECTED TO RE-EMERGE OVER THE SOUTHERN GULF OF MEXICO THIS EVENING, WITH GRADUAL STRENGTHENING EXPECTED AS IT MOVES NORTHWARD TOWARD THE CENTRAL GULF COAST SUNDAY EVENING. IMPACTS WILL EXTEND WELL EAST OF THE CENTER OF CRISTOBAL. THIS INCLUDES STORM SURGE, HEAVY RAINFALL, AND AN ELEVATED TORNADO THREAT OVER LAND AREAS. GUSTY WINDS, HIGH SURF, RIP CURRENTS, AND WATERSPOUTS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE MARINE AREAS. THE STORM SURGE THREAT IS GREATEST ALONG THE FLORIDA BIG BEND COAST FROM INDIAN PASS TO THE SUWANEE RIVER, WHERE A STORM SURGE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF LIFE-THREATENING INUNDATION. MINOR COASTAL FLOODING IS POSSIBLE FOR THE WESTERN PANHANDLE COAST. HEAVY RAINFALL MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING, ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE, WHERE THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR THREE TO FIVE INCHES OF RAIN. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE NEAR THE COAST. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: PREPARE FOR LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS THE FLORIDA BIG BEND COAST. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - AREAS OF INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING ACCENTUATED BY WAVES. DAMAGE TO SEVERAL BUILDINGS, MAINLY NEAR THE COAST. - SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ESCAPE ROUTES AND SECONDARY ROADS BECOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE LOW SPOTS. - MAJOR BEACH EROSION WITH HEAVY SURF BREACHING DUNES. STRONG AND NUMEROUS RIP CURRENTS. - MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. SEVERAL SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN UNPROTECTED ANCHORAGES. ELSEWHERE ACROSS WESTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE COAST, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * FLOODING RAIN: PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS EASTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE...FLORIDA BIG BEND...SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - LOCALIZED RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT A FEW EVACUATIONS. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY RISE WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, AND DITCHES MAY BECOME SWOLLEN AND OVERFLOW IN SPOTS. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER A FEW STRUCTURES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. A FEW PLACES WHERE RAPID PONDING OF WATER OCCURS AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SEVERAL STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS BECOME NEAR-FULL AND BEGIN TO OVERFLOW. SOME BRIEF ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. * TORNADOES: PREPARE FOR A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE WESTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE COAST. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS PEELED OFF BUILDINGS, CHIMNEYS TOPPLED, MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR OVERTURNED, LARGE TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF, SHALLOW-ROOTED TREES KNOCKED OVER, MOVING VEHICLES BLOWN OFF ROADS, AND SMALL BOATS PULLED FROM MOORINGS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS EASTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE...FLORIDA BIG BEND...SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: LISTEN TO LOCAL OFFICIAL FOR RECOMMENDED PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE EVACUATION. IF ORDERED TO EVACUATE, DO SO IMMEDIATELY. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO CHECK YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN AND EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT AND TAKE NECESSARY ACTIONS TO PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND SECURE YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS. IF YOU LIVE IN A PLACE PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE TO FLOODING, SUCH AS NEAR THE GULF OF MEXICO OR A LARGE INLAND LAKE, IN A LOW-LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREA, OR NEAR AN ALREADY SWOLLEN RIVER, PLAN TO MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER ON HIGHER GROUND. ALWAYS HEED THE ADVICE OF LOCAL OFFICIALS AND COMPLY WITH ORDERS THAT ARE ISSUED. DO NOT NEEDLESSLY JEOPARDIZE YOUR LIFE OR THE LIVES OF OTHERS. CHECK ON THOSE WHO MAY NOT BE FULLY AWARE OF THE SITUATION OR WHO ARE UNABLE TO MAKE PERSONAL PREPARATIONS. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. LISTEN FOR POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE FL AROUND 5 PM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.