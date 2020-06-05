The Wiregrass Area Food Bank is benefiting from a local food drive to restock its shelves with non-perishable foods.
Donations of perishable foods, such as fresh produce or frozen foods, have been good during the COVID-19 pandemic led to closures of local restaurants, schools, churches, and other businesses. But the food bank needs non-perishable foods, said Assistant Director Julie Gonzalez.
“The food bank recently has been getting a lot of frozen food donations,” Gonzalez said. “We’re very thankful for those but the majority of our agencies do not have cold food storage. So while we’re receiving a lot of donations of food, the majority of them require cold storage. We are very, very low on non-perishable goods. We need canned foods and boxed goods.”
The Wiregrass Food Drive, held until June 30, is being sponsored by Kevin Shoun Real Estate with drop-off sites in Dothan and Enterprise. As incentive, there will be a prize drawing for a Yeti cooler. To enter, donate 10 food items listed as most needed by the food bank and “like” or “follow” the page “Kevin D. Shoun – Your Realtor” on Facebook or Instagram. The winner will be announced July 3.
Food items that are needed the most include canned meats (chicken, turkey, ham or tuna), canned vegetables, canned fruits, canned soups, peanut butter, rice, pasta (macaroni and cheese, spaghetti and sauce or ramen noodles), cereal, oatmeal, grits, Cream of Wheat, and non-perishable boxed dinners.
The Wiregrass Area Food Bank is the supply house for local participating food pantries, such as those managed by churches or nonprofit groups. The food bank doesn’t normally distribute directly to the public. And for a time, the food bank actually stopped accepting food donations except for those from food distributors or retail outlets because of coronavirus transmission concerns.
Gonzalez said additional food drives for non-perishable foods are needed more than ever, and she hopes other local groups will offer to host food drives. And, she said, people are still in need even though the economy has reopened.
“We do have more of a need than we’ve ever had before,” she said. “Our distribution for the month of April increased by 80%, and we did that with only about 25% of our network active.”
With Alabama now allowing businesses and others to open with social distancing restrictions, the Wiregrass Area Food Bank has eased into reopening. There are a few catches. Food donations will be placed on pallets and “quarantined” for 14 days before the food bank will distribute to local pantries. And volunteers must be 18 to work at the food bank.
“It’s not normal, yet, but we see normal on the horizon,” Gonzalez said.
