In appreciation of their dedication, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, health-care workers and first responders can receive a free “thank you meal” at McDonald’s, including locations operated by Murphy Family Restaurants across southeast Alabama.

Each thank you meal will be available at no charge at the drive-thru or carry out at McDonald’s.

The meals, available during breakfast, lunch or dinner, feature a specific choice of sandwiches, drinks and a side featuring a small fries or a hash brown, along with a note of appreciation. The meal will be served in a Happy Meal box, in the hopes of bringing a smile to the recipient.

According to McDonald’s, frontline heroes can simply show their work badge to receive a meal through May 5.

