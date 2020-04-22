In appreciation of their dedication, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, health-care workers and first responders can receive a free “thank you meal” at McDonald’s, including locations operated by Murphy Family Restaurants across southeast Alabama.
Each thank you meal will be available at no charge at the drive-thru or carry out at McDonald’s.
The meals, available during breakfast, lunch or dinner, feature a specific choice of sandwiches, drinks and a side featuring a small fries or a hash brown, along with a note of appreciation. The meal will be served in a Happy Meal box, in the hopes of bringing a smile to the recipient.
According to McDonald’s, frontline heroes can simply show their work badge to receive a meal through May 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.