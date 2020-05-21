Adjustments have been made to the annual Wiregrass Memorial Day Ceremony held at Sunset Memorial Park.
What would mark its 14th year as a beloved patriotic ceremony, this year’s event will be held will have no formal ceremony Monday. Guest can visit the Sunset Memorial Park and receive an American Flag graveside marker, drive-through style anytime between 10 a.m. and noon.
“Honestly, I am a little bit heartbroken we have to change it this year,” Sunset owner Robert Byrd said. “But, I understand why. Everyone’s safety is of the utmost importance. Many people look forward to this event every year as a way to honor their brave loved ones. I am glad we can at least offer a small memento of our appreciation to the soldier’s families and friends.”
