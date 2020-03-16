The Wiregrass Museum of Art will temporarily close to the public effective Tuesday, March 17, at 5 p.m. to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
The museum plans to assess the ongoing situation daily and will share updates as they become available, including plans to reopen after April 4.
The museum will maintain important security and environmental systems for the protection of the artwork, according to a statement from the museum. Staff will be working remotely and can be reached with any questions or concerns by email. All employees will be paid during this closure.
“We encourage the public to use our online resources during this time, including our free app (iOS and Android), which features audio tours and video content for the public,” the museum’s executive director Dana-Marie Lemmer wrote in a letter announcing the closure. “We also have a number of educational resources available on our website including cross-curricular lesson plans and our Educator's Lair blog, which features weekly updates from our education team. While WMA is closed, our staff will be working to share art online, through our website, blog, social media channels, and more.”
In an effort to comply with CDC recommendations to limit gatherings over 50 people and to encourage social distancing over the next eight weeks, the museum has also canceled public programs and events through May 9. This includes Art Talk, First Saturday Family Day, Screen on the Green, and Art After Hours. Patrons who have purchased tickets to classes, workshops or tours can expect to hear from a museum staffer about issuing refunds or credits for future programs.
For full details about changes, visit the museum's website at www.wiregrassmuseum.org.
