As confirmed COVID-19 cases approach 22,000 in Alabama, overall positive test results in eight Wiregrass counties during the last 14 days account for nearly 27% of cases reported in the area since testing began in March, according to Alabama Department of Public Health tracking dashboard.
On Wednesday, ADPH reports that Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Pike counties have a combined 299 cases in the 14-day period and 1,107 since testing started in March.
The southeast Alabama counties represent just more than 5% of all cases statewide for both time periods.
In late May, Alabama eased many of its stay-at-home restrictions, allowing many businesses to reopen under specific restrictions. Alabama is currently under an amended Safer at Home Order until July 3.
On Wednesday, al.com reported that a specialist in infection diseases at UAB Health says the average number of COVID-19 cases has jumped from 250 during the state’s stronger stay-at-home restrictions to almost 500 in recent days. Dr. Jodie Dione-Odom said that there is a relationship in reopening the state and a rise in positive cases.
According to ADPH, Pike leads all Wiregrass counties with 250 cases, followed by Coffee and Houston counties reporting 249 and 246 cases respectively. Other positive tests results include: Barbour County (199), Dale County (138), Henry and Covington counties (89 each), and Geneva County (46). For the last 14 days, Pike has reported the most cases at 103, followed by Barbour (74), Houston (73), Dale (46), Coffee (31), Henry (22), Covington (17) and Geneva (7).
During the past two weeks, there have been 3,797 of approximately 12,672 total tests performed. Statewide, ADPH notes there were 87,516 tests conducted during the past 14 days and 272,694 for the entire testing period.
Southeast Health in Dothan, which serves patients from throughout the tri-state area, reports 181 confirmed cases, including 122 patients who have been discharged. On Wednesday, 14 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital. Southeast Health has conducted a total of 2,924 tests. There have also been 26 deaths of COVID-19 patients at the healthcare facility. Flowers Hospital in Dothan, which was previously distributing coronavirus data through the Dothan-Houston County Joint Information Center, has not released any updated data for a couple of weeks.
ADPH’s dashboard reports 739 deaths statewide, including 10 Wiregrass residents. All Alabama residents who have died with COVID-19 are accounted for in their county of residence.
