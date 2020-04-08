For the first day this week, there were no COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday in southeast Alabama.
However, Geneva County, which was the lone county in the state not reporting at least one positive coronavirus test, announced its first confirmed case that day, according to state health officials.
Before Wednesday, Dothan’s Southeast Health had recorded at least one death each day since Friday, totaling nine deaths in Houston County. Houston is the only Wiregrass area county to report coronavirus-related deaths.
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s website noted that 41 tests were performed on Geneva County residents before the county confirmed its first positive test. No other information on the case was released.
In a coronavirus-related announcement, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it has no plans to set up checkpoints at the state line in response to a high volume of questions from motorists since the state issued a stay-at-home order.
“These are rumors,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “ALEA state troopers continue to patrol roadways daily, to promote public safety and to enforce the law. There are no plans to shut down our state borders.”
Uptick in cases
On Wednesday, both Dothan hospitals reported an increase of COVID-19 confirmed cases, according to the Joint Information Center, an agency of the Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency.
According to Southeast Health’s revised data, which was updated on its website after the JIC issued its report, the hospital has 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 14 confirmed inpatients who have been discharged; 41 tests pending, including 35 inpatients awaiting results; and 163 negative results. A total of 267 tests have been performed by the medical center.
Dothan’s Flowers Hospital reports it has eight confirmed positive cases and eight test results pending. The hospital has performed 137 tests.
The next JIC report is expected Friday.
ADPH reports statewide there have been 67 deaths of people who died after testing positive for COVID-19. The state has confirmed 48 of those as being caused by the coronavirus.
As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, ADPH reported 2,499 confirmed cases statewide and 18,982 tests performed.
Confirmed cases among Wiregrass counties, on ADPH’s website include: Houston, 27; Pike, 16; Coffee, 10; Covington 10; Henry, five; Dale, four; Barbour, three; and Geneva one. APDH reports there have been a combined 866 cases in the counties.
Jefferson County continues to lead all counties with 492 confirmed cases. Following Jefferson are Mobile, 249; Lee, 190; Madison, 165; Shelby, 165; Chambers, 140; Tuscaloosa, 85; Montgomery, 81; and Walker, 68.
Alabama’s state-at-home order is in effect until at least April 30.
