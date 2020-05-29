Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center is asking the community to keep one of its nonprofits in mind before getting rid of old medical equipment.
The REAL (Refurbished Equipment Assisting Lives) Project’s inventory of refurbished medical equipment used to lend to those in need is running low.
“There are a lot of people in need, so if they can clean out garages, or attics, or somewhere they may have stored medical equipment, there are people who could really use it,” Cynthia Green, director of development at WRC, said.
Green believes donations have decreased because not as many people are getting out like they used to amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, the need for assisted technology equipment for those who cannot afford it has not diminished, she said.
Items in highest need are hospital beds, walkers, shower chairs, toilet chairs, canes, transfer chairs, and wheelchairs. Any type of medical equipment is accepted and a tax donation receipt can be issued.
Donated equipment is inventoried, then cleaned, repaired, or refurbished and then distributed at no charge. The “free loan” may be for a short-term or long-term use. The REAL Project typically serves around 100 people each month.
“One thing about this program is not only does it increase quality of life, but it helps them with self-independence,” Green said.
The charity asks that the loaned items be returned when they are no longer needed.
Several medical agencies, including Southeast Health, Flowers Hospital, SARCOA, and numerous Wiregrass Rehabilitation programs and social workers refer patients to WRC when their insurance won’t cover the cost of their equipment.
The REAL Project started as a fundraising campaign to help a Dothan resident, Jon Lee, after his spinal cord was severed from a fall. Lee’s friends raised $30,000 to convert his parents’ home garage into a handicapped accessible bedroom.
The center opened in 2010 with an initial grant from the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services. It is located on WRC’s campus across the street from Wayne Farms in Dothan.
It serves people of all ages from 15 southeastern Alabama counties and other parts of the Wiregrass in Florida and Georgia.
The facility is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Donations can be brought to the front of the center for drop-off, or brought inside if donors have masks.
If an individual cannot leave home, he or she can call the center at (334)-699-7727 for pickup.
