The Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission (SEARP&DC) is lifting the temporary suspension of Wiregrass Transit Dial-A-Ride bus operations and restoring essential bus service beginning on Monday, May 4, 2020.

Essential trips beginning Monday may be scheduled by calling Wiregrass Transit at (334) 836-5555 beginning Friday.

Wiregrass Transit strongly recommends passengers wear masks or similar face coverings for the safety of both passengers and bus operators. Essential trips include employment trips, non-emergency medical trips, and trips to purchase food and medicine.

For additional information, please contact Jarrod A. Weed, Transportation Director, at (334) 794-4093 extension 1431.

