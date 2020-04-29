The Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission (SEARP&DC) is lifting the temporary suspension of Wiregrass Transit Dial-A-Ride bus operations and restoring essential bus service beginning on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Essential trips beginning Monday may be scheduled by calling Wiregrass Transit at (334) 836-5555 beginning Friday.
Wiregrass Transit strongly recommends passengers wear masks or similar face coverings for the safety of both passengers and bus operators. Essential trips include employment trips, non-emergency medical trips, and trips to purchase food and medicine.
For additional information, please contact Jarrod A. Weed, Transportation Director, at (334) 794-4093 extension 1431.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.