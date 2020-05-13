The start of drought conditions across the Wiregrass, resulting in several recent small wildfires, has area forestry and fire officials on high alert, although no burn bans are in effect.
On Wednesday morning, Geneva County firefighters responded to what was described as a “10- to 12-acre” wildfire near Fadette on County Road 85. Later in the day, there was an emergency radio call near Hartford for an additional water truck to assist at another fire.
The Wiregrass area has not received a significant amount of rain in several weeks. The lack of rain combined with consistent winds are resulting in dry conditions. According to the U.S. drought map on the Alabama Forestry Commission’s website, sections of southwest Alabama and northwest Florida, just south of Houston, Geneva and Covington counties, are already reporting “abnormally dry” conditions.
The extended weather forecast shows only a slight chance of rain, mainly isolated thunderstorms, through Memorial Day weekend.
Adding to the dry conditions will be higher temperatures during the day reaching 90 or above starting Thursday and continuing in the same time period.
In addition to the Wednesday fires, Geneva County reported four fires Tuesday, while Houston County saw two fires and Dale County three in the past seven days.
“We are all suffering from dry conditions,” Brady Dunn of the Alabama Forestry Commission’s Houston County Division said. “Our surrounding areas are dry as well, and, even if we receive a little rain, it will not be enough to saturate the forests and fields. We need adequate rain.
“Until we receive adequate rain, I recommend, unless it is absolutely needed, people should avoid burning. What so many individuals are unaware of is when we have such dry conditions and someone decides they want to burn leaves or trash and the wind picks up ash and blows it, where it lands could start a fire.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, no burn restrictions have been placed in southeast Alabama.
While some wildfires are caused by natural factors, the biggest cause for such fires is man-related actions.
The Forestry Commission recommends the following tips to help avoid a forest or wildfire:
» Wait until adequate rainfall is received.
» Have a water hose nearby in case fire gets out of hand.
» Have extra personnel handy when burning.
» If operating equipment, have a fire extinguisher nearby.
» Notify needed personnel for a burn permit.
» If no burn permit is needed, at least notify your local fire department, so it is aware of potential burning.
» Never leave a fire unattended.
