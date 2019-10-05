police lights generic
A single-vehicle crash at 2 p.m. on Saturday has claimed the life of a Brundidge woman.

Contina Latollicer Baker, 43, was killed when her 2002 Nissan Xterra left the roadway and overturned. Baker was not using a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash which occurred on Pike County Road 5522, approximately three miles south of Troy.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

