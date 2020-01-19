A two-vehicle crash at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday has claimed the life of a Crenshaw County woman.
Lula Mitchell Burnett, 81, of Dozier, was killed when the 1999 Toyota 4Runner she was driving collided with a 2005 Volkswagen Beetle.
The driver of the Volks-wagen, Krista Marie Campbell, 36, of Dothan, was transported to Crenshaw Community hospital and was later transported to a hospital in Montgomery.
The crash occurred on U.S. 29 near the 64 mile marker in the town of Dozier. Nothing further was available as Alabama state troopers continued to investigate.
