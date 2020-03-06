A woman died after being attacked by a pack of dogs earlier this week in Washington County, Florida.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in reference to a dog attack just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release issued Friday by the sheriff's office. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim severely injured on the side yard of a property adjoining the assisted living facility, Home Sweet Home, where the woman lived .
EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
The investigation, still in its early stages, has led investigators to evidence indicating the five dogs responsible for this attack lived on the property of the group home, the news release stated. The dogs have since been removed from the property by the Washington County Animal Control.
“This investigation remains ongoing, and we are working diligently with the Department of Health and all other assisting agencies to ensure the future safety of the residents of this facility, as well as all other assisted living facilities within our county,” said Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.