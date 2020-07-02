Wreath placed on grave of Revolutionary War patriot

In celebration of Independence Day, members of the John Coffee National Society Daughters of the American Revolution placed a patriotic wreath on the grave of Pvt. William Henry Harrison Sr., (1758-1832), the only known Revolutionary War patriot buried in Coffee County.
He served in the fourth regiment of the Continental Line and in Major Brannen’s Company under Gen. Pickens, serving in the Edgefield District of South Carolina, moving with troops to Savannah and then near Augusta.
Serving honorably throughout his terms of enlistment and at the conclusion of the war, he was honorably discharged. It is believed that he lived in Georgia before moving to Alabama. One of his sons is the famous “Dancing” Grancer Harrison, whose story of fiddle playing and ghostly rituals is featured in “13 Alabama Ghosts” and is buried next to him in Harrison Cemetery near Kinston.
Members attending the ceremony were (from left) Regent Nell Gilmer, Chaplain Peggy Stroud and Vice Recent Jacque Hawkins.
If you know of any other Revolutionary War patriots buried in Coffee County or would like to find out more about the Daughters of the American Revolution organization, notify Jacque Hawkins, jhawkins07176@roadrunner.com or 334-470-7095.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.