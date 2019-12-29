In October, Dothan was seeing a growing number of tent cities near downtown Dothan, based on numerical data provided by several nonprofits and Wiregrass 2-1-1.
The number of people seeking shelter and the number of people coming to nonprofits for meals has risen significantly over the last year.
Dothan’s homeless noted many obstacles that forced them to the streets: history of drug abuse, felony convictions, mental and physical disability, and loss of family.
Photographs taken of areas inhabited by homeless persons showed persons living in wooded areas, protected from view, but not by the harsh outdoors. Many did not have tents, but slept on cots or the hard ground. Personal belongings were strewn across the ground.
Many depended on the kindness of strangers for their every meal.
Director of Love in Action Ken Tuck and others also noted that many in Dothan are food insecure, meaning they don’t know where their next meal is coming from, and could be near homelessness also.
Later in the month, nonprofit and city leaders gathered at a conference organized by the Southeast Coalition for the Homeless presenting information from a recent trip to Texas, where they visited a homeless community – villages of tiny homes and mobile homes.
The goal of the gathering was to come up with ideas that could concentrate the efforts of the nonprofits toward common goals that could eventually lead to the end of homelessness in Dothan.
Many believed that the biggest issues facing the homeless community was transportation, access to medical care, access to resources that could improve their situation, and access to food.
Many noted that they believed a homeless community would be possible in Dothan.
