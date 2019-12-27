Editor’s Note: As 2019 comes to an end, The Eagle is presenting a Year in Review series highlighting some of the area’s top events. The stories were selected by the newspaper’s news team and will publish daily through New Year’s Eve.
Navy Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, a 2014 Enterprise High School graduate who dreamed of being a military pilot, was among three people killed Dec. 6 by a gunman at Naval Air Station Pensacola.
The shooter was identified as a second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force, who was undergoing flight training at the naval base. The shooting left four people dead — Watson, two other sailors and the shooter — and at least eight others wounded.
Watson was hailed as a hero after he led first responders to the shooter at the Florida naval base during the final minutes of his life.
Watson’s father, Benjamin, told the Pensacola News Journal that his son was shot at least five times. Though wounded, the young officer flagged down first responders and described the shooter and his location.
Wiregrass residents paid tribute to Watson on Dec. 13, when his body was transported from the Dothan Regional Airport to Enterprise, where thousands of people, many displaying U.S. flags, lined the streets, especially downtown and around the high school, for a hero’s welcome.
A public memorial service was held Dec. 21 at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center. Watson was buried Dec. 22 at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.
According to Watson’s obituary, he grew up an outdoorsman. In high school, he was captain of the Enterprise High rifle team before being accepted at the Naval Academy, where he also became the captain of its rifle team.
In May, Watson received his commission as an ensign and a degree in mechanical engineering. He moved to NAS Pensacola in November.
