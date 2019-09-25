NAPIER FIELD – After spending about a year borrowing space from the Dothan Regional Airport, the Young Eagles program hopes to land in a new building next year.
Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1358 officials kicked off a fundraising campaign Wednesday in an effort to raise money for its own facility near the airport. Currently the local EAA chapter is using a training room the airport owns for its meetings and activities and wants its own space in an effort to grow the Young Eagles program that exposes youngsters to careers or hobbies in aviation through flight.
The building will be located near the airport on land the Dothan-Houston County Airport Authority is allowing EAA to use, said Dave Stock, the local Young Eagles program coordinator. The chapter is promoting two separate fundraising goals – $80,000 to construct the building and an extra $100,000 to add all of the amenities officials want it to have.
Bill Castlen, EAA Chapter 1358’s safety officer, said the organization has raised more than half of the $80,000 total so far. Dothan City Board of Education Chairman Mike Schmitz noted the facility would assist in local leaders’ push for more workforce development programs.
“If we create opportunities for our kids to go to Fort Rucker, just think of the jobs and the pay,” he said. “We want to partner with this chapter and give our students the opportunity to learn and grow. Just think of what they’re going to learn.
“We can compete with anybody in the world if we just give our kids the opportunity.”
Stock unveiled plans for the building, which include space for a Federal Aviation Administration-approved simulator the chapter already owns and designated rooms for flight plan creation and airplane component construction. The latter two projects would be expansions of the Wiregrass EAA chapter’s current program, said Ray Carney, EAA Chapter 1358 president.
The local EAA chapter launched in 2002 and was based in Headland, according to Castlen. In 2013 Aero-One Aviation – based at Dothan Regional Airport – offered the chapter space in the back of one of its facilities, so the chapter relocated.
Business at Aero-One grew so much the company needed the space, so in 2018 the chapter relocated to its current location, Castlen noted. Since its inception, more than 1,000 students have flown with the program.
In addition to the use of airport authority land, the local EAA chapter has received support from the Napier Field Town Council in the form of free water and sewer services, Stock noted.
To donate to the project, visit the club’s website at www.eaa1358.org and click on the capital campaign link.
