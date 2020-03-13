Zonta Club of Dothan International Food Festival postponed

British flapjacks are seen in this Dothan Eagle file photo from a 2016 story on the Zonta International Food Festival.

 PEGGY USSERY / DOTHAN EAGLE

The Zonta Club of Dothan's International Food Festival planned for Saturday, March 14, has been postponed until May 16 following an Alabama Department of Public Health suggestion that people avoid large crowds and gatherings.

The event will be held May 16 at 6 p.m. at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan.

Zonta Club of Dothan is a service club that supports the Chrysalis Home for Girls, House of Ruth, The Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention, Healthy You - Genesis II House and Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity Women Build as well as local scholarships.

 

