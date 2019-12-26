An Ozark police officer, who was shot and critically wounded earlier this month, has regained speech and motor skills after a bullet was recently removed from his head.
Officer Samuel Yoh is fully coherent and speaking fluently, says a police statement issued Thursday, and even read a book today.
His vision in both eyes in nearly fully restored and can walk short distances with assistance and feed himself.
"Again, there here has been significant improvements with Officer Yoh's health conditions, and we continue to ask everyone to pray for a complete recovery for him," a press statement read.
Officers responding to a call about a possible suicidal person Dec. 12 spotted Bradley Cutchens, 23, walking with a gun in the 100 block of Briar Hill court.
Police said Cutchens immediately opened fire upon being confronted by Yoh. He was shot six times; three of those shots hit him in the head. Cutchens was then fatally shot by officers.
About $23,500 has been crowdfunded for Yoh and his family, who are expecting a baby girl in February. Yoh and his wife, Missy, have a blended family with children ages 11, 13 and 15.
