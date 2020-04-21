Enterprise Police are urging residents to be cautious of scams.
Police are asking the public to be wary of giving personal information out over the telephone or internet to unknown individuals.
Enterprise Lt. Billy Haglund said scams come in a variety of forms and sometimes the caller will make promises or threats to obtain money.
Haglund provided the following tips for residents to follow to prevent falling victim to a scam:
» Do not feel pressured to make an impulsive decision. Legitimate sales offers will still be good after you have time to consider the offer.
» Do not give out your credit/debit card information, checking account number, or any other financial or personal information to unverified callers.
» Government agencies and legitimate businesses do not demand immediate payment in the form of Green Dot money pack or similar pre-paid cards.
» Do not send cash in the mail when telemarketers or callers call requesting immediate payment.
» Independently verify all requests or demands for money made over the phone or internet.
If anyone believes they may be a victim of a recent scam, call your local law enforcement agency to report the crime.
