A former US attorney is fighting back against statements Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman has made against him during his campaign for the Second Congressional seat.
South Carolina lawyer Bill Nettles said several statements Coleman made concerning a 2012 Department of Justice lawsuit against his company were false. Nettles' remarks were made during a Montgomery press conference hosted by one of Coleman's primary opponents, former state attorney general Troy King.
“Based on the investigation that was conducted by the US Army, the investigation we conducted, and a separate investigation in Hawaii, the evidence was clear the Colemans were committing fraud and members of management were aware of the fraud,” Nettles said Friday afternoon.
Evidence of fraud was found at every Coleman Worldwide Moving location that was investigated, Nettles said.
The lawyer said that as a former US attorney, he oversaw the criminal prosecution and civil lawsuit against Coleman Worldwide Moving. Numerous witnesses were interviewed.
One manager was criminally prosecuted in South Carolina.
Toward the end of the conference, King stated: "Don't be fooled. Jeff Coleman will not drain the swamp. It made him rich."
Coleman has repeatedly vehemently denied wrongdoing by the company during public forums. In a response Friday, Coleman challenged his opponents to rise above the negativity and attacks.
"The people of this district deserve better," Coleman said. "They need to hear from these candidates on the issues. I feel very strongly about that."
"I'm a businessman, not a politician," Coleman continued. "I am the outsider in the race and I continue to talk about the issues and will continue to do so."
In a statement, released just two hours after the beginning of King's press conference, Coleman's campaign committee slammed King's alliance with the self-proclaimed Democratic lawyer.
“Today, instead of talking about the issues that matter to Alabama’s Second Congressional District, the attacks, political ploys, and mudslinging continued against Jeff Coleman, a lifelong Republican, a conservative businessman, a husband, a father, and a godly man of faith," campaign manager Dalton Dismukes said. "Entrenched and disgruntled career politician Troy King stood side by side with an Obama-appointed, Trump-hating, radical left-wing Democratic donor whose crusade against an honest Wiregrass business fell flat. I would hope our fellow primary candidates would join me in condemning partnering with a radical Democrat for political gain within a Republican Primary and rise above the lies, manipulation, and deceit. The people of Alabama’s Second Congressional District deserve better than this."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Hey let’s send another criminal to Washington. At least he isn’t trying to hide his behavior, just lie about it and try and justify it. He’ll fit right in with the rest.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.