A former US attorney is fighting back against statements Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman has made against him during his campaign for the Second Congressional seat.
South Carolina lawyer Bill Nettles said several statements Coleman made concerning a 2012 Department of Justice lawsuit against his company were false. Nettles' remarks were made during a Montgomery press conference in hosted by one of Coleman's primary opponents, former state attorney general Troy King.
“Based on the investigation that was conducted by the US Army, the investigation we conducted, and and a separate investigation in Hawaii, the evidence was clear the Colemans were committing fraud and members of management were aware of the fraud,” Nettles said Friday afternoon.
Evidence of fraud was found at every Coleman Worldwide Moving location that was investigated, Nettles said.
The lawyer said that as a former US attorney, he oversaw the criminal prosecution and civil lawsuit against Coleman Worldwide Moving. Numerous witnesses were interviewed.
One manager was criminally prosecuted in South Carolina.
Coleman has vehemently denied wrongdoing by the company during public forums.
This article will be updated as information becomes available.
