District 2 Congressional candidate Jessica Taylor’s new campaign ad video went viral a day after it was released.
Her ad, released on Feb. 5, opens with Taylor saying she is running to “turn up the heat” on the socialist squad, as she has referred to Sen. Alexandria Ortiz-Cortez and Rep. Ilhan Omar, while wielding a flamethrower tagged with President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."
She then turns to papers nailed to a wooden easel reading “sham articles of impeachment” saying the impeachment of President Trump is an attack “on us all” before setting the installment aflame.
“I won’t just drain the swamp, I’ll burn it down,” she states as the “articles of impeachment” continue to burn in the background. “Nancy Pelosi,” she continued while triggering another flame, “you’re fired.”
The video ad has received around 282,000 views on her campaign’s Twitter account. Her first campaign video, “Put me in the game,” also gained traction with 93,294 views on YouTube and got the attention of national news outlet Fox News. The ad featured Taylor tossing a basketball backward over her shoulder and making a goal while telling Alabama voters to put her in the game.
Taylor has also been turning up the heat on her fellow opponent, Jeff Coleman, who appears to be the front runner in Republican primary. She has publicly called on him to release witness evidence and depositions given during the 2012 Department of Justice lawsuit against his company, Coleman Worldwide Moving.
Her campaign has created a website corruptcoleman.com asking people to tell their “Coleman story.”
Coleman has consistently denied wrongdoing and accused his opponents of “political ploys” to distract voters from the real issues. He called on his opponents “to rise above” the attacks.
Taylor came in second to Coleman in fundraising efforts in the fourth quarter according to electronic filings with the Federal Election Commission. Her campaign raised $221,000 while Coleman’s campaign raised $332,795.
The two candidates are among a slate of hopefuls in the March 3 GOP primary vying for Second Congressional District House seat being vacated by Martha Roby.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.