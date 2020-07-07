In a televised debate Tuesday night, both 2nd Congressional District GOP candidates seemed to agree on every issue with differences only emerging when they talked about their reputations.
Jeff Coleman and Barry Moore agreed primarily on their avid, unwavering support of President Donald Trump — a fact repeated with nearly every answer and often several times in the same answer.
Moore emphasized his conservative voting record while he represented the 91st House District in the Alabama House of Representatives from 2010 to 2018. In 2018, he ran for the 2nd Congressional District seat, finishing third in a field of five primary candidates behind incumbent Rep. Martha Roby and challenger Bobby Bright.
However, Coleman and WTVY’s moderator Reginald Jones pointed out Moore’s failure to vote for Trump in the 2016 Republican primaries after Moore touted the fact that he was the first elected official in the nation to publicly endorse Trump.
Moore said it was the first election in 10 years where he failed to vote and said he didn’t vote because of a state legislative session that ran late on election day. He said instead of voting for Trump that day, he was voting on behalf of the people in his district.
Coleman, on the other hand, pointed to his position as a longtime businessman and political outsider — just like Trump when he ran for office the first time.
“I’m the job creator in this race. … I’m very proud of that,” he said.
Coleman was pressed during the debate about his past campaign donations to a Democratic Hawaiian governor, but sidestepped the question several times saying: “I’m a businessman just like President Trump. I know how the game works.”
He later denounced Moore’s recent endorsement from Club for Growth political action committee, saying the PAC has no business in Alabama after spending millions of dollars in attack ads against Trump in 2016.
Club for Growth PAC recently spent over $500,000 in ads against Coleman, which started airing over a week ago.
During the debate, Moore said he was happy to have the group’s support.
Both candidates agreed on the importance of building a Southern border in an effort to halt illegal immigration, condemned government bailouts, and rejected the idea of renaming military bases and tearing down Confederate monuments to appease public outcry.
In closing comments, Moore said, “We need men of courage to represent this district,” citing his history as a veteran and belief in term limits.
Coleman touted his endorsements from agribusiness and business organizations, and said he would be a fighter for the people of the district.
It was their only televised debate before Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff election, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the March 3 primary, Coleman received 39,738 votes, giving him a considerable majority lead with 38% over Moore, who took 20.5% of votes.
Coleman led the way in 13 of 15 counties in the district, particularly in Houston County, where he received 9,624 votes — 52%. He also led in Henry, Barbour, Dale, Pike, Montgomery, Covington, Conecuh, Butler, Crenshaw, Bullock and Elmore counties.
Moore took the majority in his native Coffee County.
In the last leg of the campaign, Moore’s campaign raised $92,343 — $8,065 from PACs, according to recent Federal Election Commission filings. Coleman’s campaign raised $328,502 — $83,500 from PACs.
Next week’s winner will face Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall in November for the seat held by Roby, a Republican, who isn’t seeking reelection.
