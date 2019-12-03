Saddle up with Santa scheduled for Dec. 14; sponsors and volunteers needed

Dothan Boots and Saddle will host its annual Saddle up with Santa Christmas festival Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Wiregrass 2-1-1.
Sponsors, volunteers, donated baked goods, and cakes are still needed to assist with this year’s festival, said Dawn Greathouse with the Dothan Boots and Saddle Club.
Volunteers are needed to help assist with the event and parking, and sponsors are needed to help ensure struggling families with children have a chance to experience the joy of the Christmas season.
“This is a great fun-filled event,” Greathouse said. “We have several games available for the children, inflatables, silent auctions, cake auction, visits with Santa, gifts from Santa, musical entertainment provided by Aileen Clayton, and live skit on horseback performed by Glitter and Grace and Horseplay.”
The Salvation Army and Waffle House have teamed up to provide lunch for all in attendance.The festival is free of charge and the event is open to the public. Donations will be accepted, but not required to enter the festival.
“Last year we had more than 387 children visit with Santa and receive a special gift,” Greathouse said. “We had more than 590 attend the festival. This is a great way for families to share the joys of Christmas.”
This year, the festival will include horse-drawn wagon rides, petting zoo, pony rides, and more.
The festival provides everyone a chance to step back in time when money isn’t everything.
“This festival allows the children and their families a chance to see the joys of Christmas and our community,” she said. “We will also have area non-profit agencies on hand that provide services to assist and help families struggling to make ends meet.”
The Dothan Boots and Saddle Club will also be collecting non-perishable food items during the festival for the Salvation Army. Those who donate a can of food will receive a free entry to bake walk.
All proceeds raised during the event will benefit the Wiregrass 2-1-1. The mission of the Wiregrass 2-1-1 is to streamline the way residents and organizations access information and referral services in order to build a stronger community.
Individuals or businesses wishing to volunteer, or sponsor this year’s festival may do so by calling 334-685-2409.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.