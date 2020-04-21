Single-vehicle crash claims life of Houston County man

ENTERPRISE - A Monday night single-vehicle crash claimed the life of Felix Raymond Hernandez, 31, of Ashford.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Hernandez was killed when the 2000 Toyota Corolla he was operating was traveling on County Road 445, two miles from Enterprise, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.
Hernandez was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
No further information is available. ALEA continues to investigate.
