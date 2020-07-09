Nearly 17 months ago a fire destroyed the Red Bar in Grayton Beach, Florida. After months of rebuilding using the original plans, brothers Oliver and Phillipe Petit are getting ready to reopen their restaurant.
A lot of attention to detail has gone into the rebuilding process to recreate the building as close to the original as possible. According to reports, it’s going to be difficult to distinguish the old from the new.
“The measurements, the size of the rooms, the height of the ceilings is the exact same as it was,” said Oliver Petit on Wednesday. “In our opinion, the Red Bar was perfect.”
And recreate it they did, from the floor plan, to the paint, to the vintage art, movie and music posters that line the walls.
Oliver Petit said they are expecting to re-open the restaurant for dinner on July 15 and are looking forward to showing off the new Red Bar.
“The outpouring of support from the community and the people is just tremendous,” said Oliver Petit. “It’s just really a special time.”
