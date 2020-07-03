Wetumpka has been selected as the town to undergo a major facelift in HGTV's newest show, Home Town Takeover — a six-part series scheduled to premiere in 2021.
In January, HGTV put out a call for submissions for small towns that deserved a life-changing overhaul courtesy of stars Ben and Erin Napier. The network revealed the location on Thursday.
Wetumpka, home to 8,278 residents, was chosen from over half a million photo and video submissions highlighting over 2,600 American towns.
The town, located along Alabama's Coosa River, has been negatively impacted recently by natural disasters
Home Town Takeover will follow its stars as they revitalize the town by renovating Wetumpka’s private homes, small businesses and a variety of public spaces, according to People Magazine.
According to People, Erin said she and Ben have officially begun filming for Season 5 of Home Town, despite the challenges created by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
