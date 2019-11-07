An abandoned horse severely injured in a freakish road accident was found tied to a tree in downtown Mobile and was later euthanized.
According to reports, the horse’s legs fell through the floor of a blue horse trailer during transit on Oct. 31. According to a Mobile Police Department press release, they say the vehicle continued on its way before the driver pulled over and left the horse on the 700 block of St. Francis Street, close to the downtown Mobile Fire Department building.
The horse’s rear legs were so badly injured the horse had to be put down, according to police.
“A veterinarian was contacted and responded to the scene and did euthanize the animal because of the severity of the injuries,” said the press release. “Attempts to locate the owner have been unsuccessful. The investigation is ongoing.”
Blurry images from the scene show a black truck pulling a blue horse trailer.
If anybody knows the owner or where the trailer can be located, please call (251) 208-7211. You can remain anonymous.
