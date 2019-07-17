beach generic 2
Metro Creative Graphics

Enteric bacteria levels are still high at Access Number 41 on Panama City Beach. 

The access is located at 11211 Front Beach Rd., and the beach has not been closed.

The public is advised to avoid the contaminated water to avoid severe illnesses. Enteric bacteria typically indicates the presence of fecal pollution from things such as human sewage, water runoff, pets, and wildlife.

For more, visit AL.com.

