For the past few days, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth has been expressing his thoughts regarding the reopening of Alabama via his Twitter page.
“There’s no way I’m going to sit here and let our businesses crumble,” Ainsworth said.
About two and a half weeks ago, the Small Business Commission led by Ainsworth went over recommendations with Gov. Kay Ivey to safely reopen restaurants, retail stores, and close contact businesses like nail salons and barber shops. Ainsworth is calling on the governor and the state health officer to open them right away.
“I respect Dr. Harris and appreciate what he’s doing with public health but there’s got to be a balance with the economy or we’re not going to be able to fund just basic things in our state. We have to have jobs. People have to be able to provide for their families,” Ainsworth said.
“The longer we wait, the more likely these businesses will never reopen,” Ainsworth said.
He says if these businesses open now, the Alabama Department of Public Health will use contact tracing to hopefully prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Jefferson County already has dozens of contact tracers and is planning to hire as many as 75 more.
Some people believe that political reasons are why Ainsworth is speaking out.
“This has nothing to do with politics. This has to do with what I was elected to do and that’s to fight for the people and make sure their businesses get back open. We cannot have a policy in place that doesn’t allow businesses to open. We will bankrupt our state,” Ainsworth said.
When it comes to coronavirus testing, he says his office is vetting at least two companies to bring a lot more COVID-19 testing to Alabama. He says ADPH is speaking with several companies as well.
