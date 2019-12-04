AUBURN - Aniah Blanchard went down fighting the night she was kidnapped, going for her kidnapper’s gun, according to a recently filed arrest affidavit.
Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, of Montgomery, admitted to a person at a Montgomery residence to “shooting a girl, and stated the girl ‘went for the gun’,” the affidavit reads.
Yazeed is charged with capital murder–kidnapping and capital murder-shooting a person inside a vehicle, in connection to the death of Blanchard.
He is being held at the Lee County Jail without bond.
Blanchard, whose remains were found last week in Macon County, died by a gunshot wound, according to a report from the medical examiner’s office.
“An autopsy was done and the medical examiner ruled that Aniah Blanchard was killed in a manner of homicide; cause of death was a gunshot wound,” Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said Monday.
Yazeed was previously charged with first-degree kidnapping. He was charged with capital murder-kidnapping Monday. The second capital murder charge was added Wednesday during Yazeed’s initial hearing for the charges in Judge Russell Bush’s courtroom.
Hughes is seeking the death penalty.
