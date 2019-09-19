Alabama’s got a brand-new 25-member commission on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Associated Technologies. Its leadership has been chosen and its focus has been pinpointed during its first meeting.
According to reports from al.com, Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield was elected chairman and Sen. Jabo Waggoner (R-Vestavia Hills) will serve as vice-chairman. Waggoner sponsored a joint resolution creating the commission during the last legislative session. Gov. Kay Ivey approved the initiative.
The commission is expected to examine several areas of focus, such as how schools and universities can develop AI-educational programs and privacy issues for consumers. It will meet over the next seven months and deliver a report to Ivey in May 2020 on how AI can benefit the economy.
The board also picked five subcommittees to begin work next month. Their areas of focus are:
*State regulations, government oversight and potential legislative action.
*Education and workforce development.
*Healthcare and medical services.
*Future and evolving industries, economic development and research.
*Ethics, privacy and security.
“Artificial intelligence is a powerful, disruptive technology that has the potential to forever change the way we live our lives and how businesses across Alabama operate,” Canfield said. “It’s critical that we understand how AI will bring about these sweeping changes, and this commission will help us develop insights into what the future has in store of Alabama’s citizens and businesses.”
Members of the committee include figures from business, education and government.
Members are Hari Narayanan and Gerry Dozier, Auburn; Jeff Carver, Alabama; Curt Carver, UAB; Alex Yasinac, USA; John Beck, UAH; James Cimino, UAB; Melvin Evans, Hand Arendall; Jim McLane, NaphCare; Jacob Kosoff, Regions Bank; Joshua Jones, StrategyWise; Vicki Karolewics, Wallace State; State Reps. Kirk Hatcher and Craig Lipscomb, State Sen. Dan Roberts, J. Michael Hardin, Samford University Provost; John Brandt, Southern Company; Leonard Tillman, Balch & Bingham; Mike Rowell, CIO of ALFA; James Mizell, Microsoft senior account executive; Jason Asbury, NXTsoft; Syed Raza, Jefferson State, and Marty Redden, acting secretary of Alabama Office of Information Technology.
