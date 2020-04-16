Scott Farr, owner of The Male Room in Hoover, says he’ll be open beginning Friday to those who need haircuts.
According to The Male Room Facebook page and reports, Farr is planning on opening the barber shop even though city and state restrictions are still in place regarding COVID-19.
“I was excited to re-open on the 17th," said Farr. "Now hearing rumblings to open in June or beyond made the decision to move forward with the reopening. Matter of time when not just me, but millions that have been forced to close through no fault of their own and file bankruptcy.”
The owner says they’ve mapped out a plan to keep customers and employees safe, including moving chairs at a distance, ordering face shields for workers, and having customers check themselves out.
On social media they are receiving push back from people saying the salon should stay closed because it’s impossible for customers and employees to maintain social distancing. However, the owners question how they are different from some of the essential businesses still open.
“You’re encountering people at the grocery store, gas station, liquor store, hardware store. What are we going to do, bubble wrap ourselves and wait in the basement until all this passes?" Farr said.
Nonessentials businesses that defy closing orders could be fined or lose their licenses, but it’s a risk The Male Room owners say they’re are willing to take.
“I would rather fight than sit down and go down voluntarily,” Farr said.
The owner says he has completed paperwork for small businesses to get money, but hasn’t received any money from that.
