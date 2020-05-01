Scientists at HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology in Huntsville are studying COVID-19 antibodies and seeking the right one to combat the virus.
According to reports, the research is in partnership with Huntsville Hospital and progress is being made.
“We are actually working on one potential treatment that is the idea of trying to find antibodies that you would inject to treat and essentially inactivate the virus,” said Richard Myers, PhD., President, HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology. “This is an exciting way to go because this has worked in other infectious diseases.”
“We are already starting to see the possibility that we are recognizing antibodies that bind to the virus. We then have to figure out if they inactivate the virus and then there has to be clinical trials,” Myers said.
According to Myers, many other scientists are working on a similar study but are taking different approaches. He said he’s glad because, “we need to get this out there as fast as possible.”
