On Sept. 17, Birmingham’s 2,100-member Independent Presbyterian Church, a member of the Presbyterian Church (USA) denomination, approved a policy on membership equality.
This will allow LGBTQ members of the church to have wedding ceremonies in the sanctuary or chapel if they have been members for a minimum of six months.
Staff at Independent Presbyterian in Birmingham’s Southside declined a request for comment, but released a statement acknowledging the policy change.
“In January 2019, the Session, the governing body of IPC, reopened the conversation about allowing same gender weddings on church property,” the statement said. “A process of education and discussion began among church leaders and members, which eventually led to the September vote.”
The vote was 23-20 in the session, the body of elders that governs the church.
